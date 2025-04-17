ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $617,690.70 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 187,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $617,690.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,154.80. This trade represents a 42.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 271,762 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $932,143.66.

On Thursday, March 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 91,070 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $225,853.60.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 49,007 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $109,775.68.

On Thursday, February 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 60,274 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $163,342.54.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $904,342.74.

On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $94,413.62.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $217,810.27.

On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $20,940.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $49,212.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $1,098,055.71.

ThredUp Stock Performance

TDUP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 930,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $385.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.54.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in ThredUp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

