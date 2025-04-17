Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Approximately 2,593,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,600,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.09.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.