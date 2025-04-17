Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TYCMY traded down C$0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.23. 8,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.59. Tingyi has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$36.70.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

