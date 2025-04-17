Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TYCMY traded down C$0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.23. 8,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.59. Tingyi has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$36.70.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.