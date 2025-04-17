Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 43,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 96,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Tiptree Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $503.60 million during the quarter.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 10,791.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Tiptree by 43.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

