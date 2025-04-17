Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,105,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,790,000 after acquiring an additional 407,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.