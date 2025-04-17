Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 1.2 %

VONV stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

