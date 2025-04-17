Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $258.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.