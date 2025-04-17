Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 328 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SLYG opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

