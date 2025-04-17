TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 337.55% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 3.2 %

TOMZ opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.01. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

