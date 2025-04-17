Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 16th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and MoneyLion are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are actively involved in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. These companies may engage in activities such as mining, investing in, or facilitating the trade of digital currencies, thereby providing investors with indirect exposure to the dynamics of the cryptocurrency market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 20,807,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,972,291. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,840. The company has a market capitalization of $823.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

MoneyLion stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.98. 78,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,004. The company has a market cap of $973.29 million, a P/E ratio of 390.82 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $106.82.

