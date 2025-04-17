Top Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – April 17th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, BP, Shell, Air Products and Chemicals, Energy Transfer, and CF Industries are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or technological development of hydrogen as an energy source. These stocks represent investments in a sector focused on a cleaner, alternative energy future, as hydrogen plays a growing role in efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition toward sustainable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.85. 8,715,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,938,320. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $5.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $453.24. 726,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.80 and its 200 day moving average is $451.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,543. BP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.88. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $227.76 and a 52-week high of $341.14.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of ET traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,458,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,177,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17.

