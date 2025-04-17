Top Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – April 16th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Bank of New York Mellon, WEC Energy Group, EMCOR Group, Quanta Services, Southern, and Rockwell Automation are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing energy from sustainable sources like wind, solar, geothermal, or hydropower. These stocks represent an investment in the growing global shift towards cleaner and more environmentally friendly energy production, often appealing to investors interested in supporting green initiatives and the transition to a low-carbon economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,770,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

WEC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.28. 756,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

NYSE:EME traded down $10.00 on Wednesday, hitting $380.10. The stock had a trading volume of 205,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,668. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $270.94. 276,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.21. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $365.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.16. 790,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,682. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. Southern has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.66. 255,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,376. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.11. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Further Reading