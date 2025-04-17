Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Down 5% – What’s Next?

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 82,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 356,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Torrid Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $590.12 million, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.34 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,240,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 4,794.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 414,942 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 478,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 279,521 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Torrid by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 437,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 222,504 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

