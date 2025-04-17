Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,648,000 after buying an additional 704,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 89.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $492.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.