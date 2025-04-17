Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 691 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,424,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 287,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,625,000 after acquiring an additional 279,254 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $328.92 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.25 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.91 and a 200-day moving average of $328.68. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.66.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

