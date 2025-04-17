Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $2,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,336 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $6,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at $180.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $184.11.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

