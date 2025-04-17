Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Universal Display by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average is $159.50. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

