Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 6,562 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

