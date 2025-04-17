Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 139.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 354,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after purchasing an additional 671,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,637,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

