Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,642 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 24,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 715,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

