Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

