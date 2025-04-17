Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 435.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120,717 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,821,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $574,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,869 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

