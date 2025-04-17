Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Japan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,585 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 75% compared to the average daily volume of 4,334 put options.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

