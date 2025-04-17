Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,551 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 174% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,481 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,693,000. Altium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 429,000 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,833,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,060. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $506.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

