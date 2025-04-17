Traders Purchase Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $422.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.03. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 532,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 378,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

