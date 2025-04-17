Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of TCI opened at $28.08 on Monday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $242.58 million, a PE ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 0.24.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

In other Transcontinental Realty Investors news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,258,464. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 32,858 shares of company stock worth $586,695 over the last three months. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

