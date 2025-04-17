Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 23,107,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 24,000,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 target price on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,135.43. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221,615 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 189,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 3,039.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 930,599 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 900,958 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 44,154 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

