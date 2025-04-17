Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 120 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $133.82 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.68 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average is $145.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

