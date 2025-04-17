Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,177 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $86,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after buying an additional 642,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,468,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,524,000 after buying an additional 219,826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after buying an additional 182,423 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,222. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,752,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,258,583.12. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

