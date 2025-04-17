Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

