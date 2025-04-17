Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Confluent were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Confluent by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 373,682 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Confluent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $605,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $68,781.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,765.70. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,476,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,849,490.79. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150 in the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

