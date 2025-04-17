Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in FMC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.