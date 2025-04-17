Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,770 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Etsy by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $69,745.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $28,593.60. This trade represents a 70.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $42.52 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

