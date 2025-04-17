Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 440 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 92,641 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Genpact Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of G opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

