Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Shares Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 65.90 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 65.70 ($0.87). 1,055,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 862,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.80 ($0.83).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.62. The company has a market cap of £271.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 5.40 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Triple Point Social Housing REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 62.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc will post 6.4980159 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.

We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs.

