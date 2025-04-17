Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $101.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.62. 1,033,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,007. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $110.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

