Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Tronox by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tronox news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Stock Down 1.3 %

Tronox stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -161.29%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

