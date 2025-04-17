Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,828,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $198,051,000. Amundi boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,951,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

