Truist Financial Cuts Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Price Target to $11.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -832.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,200.00%.

In other news, Director John Alan Young acquired 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,329.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,254.99. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $20,165,388.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,981.68. The trade was a 77.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,163 shares of company stock worth $62,213. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

