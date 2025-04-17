Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Price

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $155.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Westlake from $134.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.23.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.41 and a 52 week high of $161.31.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Westlake by 6,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1,668.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Westlake by 71.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

