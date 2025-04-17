Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.72 and a beta of 0.82. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $374,779.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,094.68. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at $48,991,837.50. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,755 shares of company stock worth $17,088,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 6,506.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,931,000 after buying an additional 1,950,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,139,000 after acquiring an additional 672,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 579,075 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,563,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intapp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,701,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,077,000 after purchasing an additional 395,804 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

