Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Stock Price

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHI. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.13. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.