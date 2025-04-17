Truist Financial Lowers V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target to $55.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VVX. Citigroup initiated coverage on V2X in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Get V2X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V2X

V2X Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of V2X

NYSE:VVX opened at $48.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 173.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V2X by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.