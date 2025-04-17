TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TuanChe Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TC stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. TuanChe has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

TuanChe Company Profile

Featured Articles

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

