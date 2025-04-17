TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
TuanChe Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of TC stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. TuanChe has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.30.
TuanChe Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TuanChe
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.