U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:USB opened at $37.81 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 323.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

