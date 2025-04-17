U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Up 63.6% in March

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 35,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

Shares of USGO opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. U.S. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. GoldMining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. GoldMining by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.