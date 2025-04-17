Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 3% – What’s Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.12 and last traded at $75.28. Approximately 5,911,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 20,291,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

