Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.72 and last traded at $74.00. Approximately 4,504,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 20,286,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

