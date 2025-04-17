UBS Group Cuts Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target to $0.80

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.04.

NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 2,499,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,821. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

