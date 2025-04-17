UBS Group Cuts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $5.50

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 4,105,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 146,542.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

